MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shadab dropped for New Zealand T20s as Pakistan look to future

Shadab disappointed with just two wickets and 121 runs from six World Cup (50 overs) matches in India in November before injuring an ankle in domestic competition.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 17:39 IST , Lahore - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Shadab Khan in action.
Shadab Khan in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Shadab Khan in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan was left out of a 17-man squad announced Tuesday for the Twenty20 internationals in New Zealand as Pakistan looks to build back ahead of the World Cup.

Shadab disappointed with just two wickets and 121 runs from six World Cup (50 overs) matches in India in November before injuring an ankle in domestic competition.

“We have given chances to players who have done well in the domestic tournament as we want to build a good back-up for the Twenty20 World Cup,” chief selector Wahab Riaz said while announcing the squad.

ALSO READ | Who is Sameer Rizvi, the UP star bought by CSK for Rs. 8.4 crore in IPL auction 2024?

The Twenty20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the United States in June next year.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will skipper the side after Babar Azam stepped down as captain in all three formats following Pakistan’s exit from the 50-over World Cup.

The five-match New Zealand series will be played on January 12 (Auckland), January 14 (Hamilton), January 17 (Dunedin) and January 19 and 21 (Christchurch).

The squad includes wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah Khan, fast bowler Abbas Afridi, and spinners Abrar Ahmed and Usama Mir, who have not played Twenty20 internationals before.

Sahibzada Farhan, who played three T20 internationals in 2018, earns a recall after being the top scorer in the last three editions of the national Twenty20 competition.

Also recalled is Azam Khan, who flopped in the five T20 internationals he has played in the last two years but has again played well at the domestic level.

Squad:
Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haseebullah Khan, Azam Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Related Topics

shadab khan /

Shaheen Afridi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Sudharsan, Rahul at crease; India 54/2 (15) vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who is Shubham Dubey, the India uncapped who fetched 5.8 cr in IPL 2024 auction?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shadab dropped for New Zealand T20s as Pakistan look to future
    AFP
  4. IPL Auction 2024 Live: Uncapped Shubham Dubey, Sameer Rizvi get big bets; Starc to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore becomes most expensive signing, Cummins gets second-highest bid from SRH
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player ever, goes to KKR for 24.75 crore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Shadab dropped for New Zealand T20s as Pakistan look to future
    AFP
  2. SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rinku Singh makes ODI debut; Shreyas Iyer released from squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Sudharsan, Rahul at crease; India 54/2 (15) vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs IND: South Africa pacers Phehlukwayo, Baartman ruled out of ODIs against India
    PTI
  5. SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, 2nd ODI: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Sudharsan, Rahul at crease; India 54/2 (15) vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who is Shubham Dubey, the India uncapped who fetched 5.8 cr in IPL 2024 auction?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shadab dropped for New Zealand T20s as Pakistan look to future
    AFP
  4. IPL Auction 2024 Live: Uncapped Shubham Dubey, Sameer Rizvi get big bets; Starc to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore becomes most expensive signing, Cummins gets second-highest bid from SRH
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player ever, goes to KKR for 24.75 crore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment