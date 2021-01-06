Sourav Ganguly to be discharged from hospital on Thursday

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has decided to extend his stay in the hospital by one more day. He will be discharged from hospital on Thursday instead of Wednesday as decided earlier.

Ganguly underwent angioplasty in a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. Earlier, noted cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty had attended to Ganguly on Tuesday.

"In the future, he may require an angioplasty, which is like a routine thing done in most hospitals in the country. It is nothing complicated or life-threatening. This can be done at his discretion and whenever he is comfortable," Dr Shetty had said.