Sourav Ganguly: Consistent win overseas is India’s ultimate ambition

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said he would soon share his thoughts on the Indian team and its preparations for the T20 World Cup with captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

India will play West Indies in a three-match T20 International series from Friday in Hyderabad.

“We are chasing very well in T20 cricket. We need to do the same when batting first. I have some thoughts which I will share with Virat, Ravi and the management. We haven’t played many T20 internationals and I am confident by the World Cup we will be absolutely ready,” Ganguly said while unveiling Sharmistha Gooptu’s book ‘Menoka Has Hanged Herself’ here.

Ganguly, however, did not elaborate on the plans he had on his mind. The T20 World Cup will be held in October-November next year in Australia.

Ganguly heaped praise on the team and said it has the potential to consistently win overseas. “That’s the ultimate ambition. We have done well in Australia last year. We have the team to do well in New Zealand and again in Australia. That’s what our aim is as the world’s best Test team,” said the former captain.