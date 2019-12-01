Ganguly on Indian team: If you get to the semis, you need to go past it

The Indian team may have dominated world cricket under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, it has failed to win an ICC tournament since 2013.

The new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain, Sourav Ganguly, believes that it is a mental thing and the players need to find a way to succeed.

“India being such a good side, they have lost in the semis in the last two-three tournaments. I don’t think anybody can do anything except the players. It’s a mental thing. If you get to the semis, you need to go past it,” Ganguly said on Sunday.

“I am sure Virat (Kohli), Rohit (Sharma) and other players will hopefully do it at one stage. We can support them. In my playing days, I could bat and get India to a final. But none of us can do it now. We can only help. We can give them what they want -- can give them facilities, but I am sure this team will get past,” Ganguly said.

The chief was also excited about India’s prospects in the U-19 World Cup, which gets underway in South Africa from January 12, next year. “We won the last U-19 World Cup. Under Rahul (Dravid), Paras (Mhambret) and other staff, we will be able to do well in South Africa,” Ganguly said.

The junior selection committee members and NCA director Dravid were present at the Board headquarters to pick U-19 squad for the World Cup.