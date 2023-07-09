Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues

Sri Lanka will open its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against South Africa in Delhi on October 7. The 1996 Cricket World Cup champion came through the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament held in Zimbabwe. The other team to qualify for the World Cup through the Qualifiers is Netherlands.

The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.

Sri Lanka will face host India on November 2 in Mumbai.

Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule