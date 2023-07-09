Sri Lanka will open its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against South Africa in Delhi on October 7. The 1996 Cricket World Cup champion came through the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament held in Zimbabwe. The other team to qualify for the World Cup through the Qualifiers is Netherlands.
The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.
Sri Lanka will face host India on November 2 in Mumbai.
Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule
|FIXTURE
|DATE
|VENUE
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|October 7
|Delhi
|Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
|October 12
|Hyderabad
|Sri Lanka vs Australia
|October 16
|Lucknow
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|October 21
|Lucknow
|Sri Lanka vs England
|October 26
|Bengaluru
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|October 30
|Pune
|Sri Lanka vs India
|November 2
|Mumbai
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|November 6
|Delhi
|Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
|November 9
|Bengaluru
Latest on Sportstar
- Lakshya vs Shi Feng: When and where to watch Canada Open men’s singles final live - head-to-head record, streaming info and timing
- Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues
- IPL Auction 2021: Full list of capped and uncapped players, previous teams, base price
- Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues
- IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I: India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2023 series live streaming info, when and where to watch
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE