Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues

Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule: The Dasun Shanaka-led side will begin its campaign against South Africa on October 7 in Delhi.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 11:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka will face host India on November 2 in Mumbai in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka will face host India on November 2 in Mumbai in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka will face host India on November 2 in Mumbai in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka will open its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against South Africa in Delhi on October 7. The 1996 Cricket World Cup champion came through the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament held in Zimbabwe. The other team to qualify for the World Cup through the Qualifiers is Netherlands.

The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.

Sri Lanka will face host India on November 2 in Mumbai.

Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule

FIXTURE DATE VENUE
Sri Lanka vs South Africa October 7 Delhi
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan October 12 Hyderabad
Sri Lanka vs Australia October 16 Lucknow
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands October 21 Lucknow
Sri Lanka vs England October 26 Bengaluru
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan October 30 Pune
Sri Lanka vs India November 2 Mumbai
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh November 6 Delhi
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand November 9 Bengaluru

