Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka vs England: James Anderson's 6/40 breaks records The 38-year-old became the oldest fast bowler to pick a five-for in Test cricket as he went past New Zealand great Richard Hadlee who achieved the feat at 37. Team Sportstar 23 January, 2021 17:00 IST Anderson removed the centurion Angelo Mathews (110) and returned to deny Niroshan Dickwella (92) his first Test ton. - TWITTER Team Sportstar 23 January, 2021 17:00 IST James Anderson continued his record-breaking haul with six wickets to bowl out Sri Lanka for 381 on day two at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday.The 38-year-old became the oldest fast bowler to pick a five-for in Test cricket as he went past New Zealand great Richard Hadlee who achieved the feat at 37. Anderson also racked up his 30th five-wicket haul in Tests and went past the Australian legend Glenn McGrath's tally of 29, becoming the second paceman behind Hadlee to reach the feat.READ | Jalaj Saxena deserves Test selection, says Kerala coach Tinu Yohannan Sri Lanka, however, added 138 runs to its overnight total and forced the English bowlers to toil hard under the sun. Anderson removed the centurion Angelo Mathews (110) before Niroshan Dickwella (92) and Dilruwan Perera (67) guided the host to a respectable total. The veteran returned to deny Dickwella his first Test ton and cleaned up Suranga Lakmal two deliveries later. He was joined by fellow pacers Mark Wood (3/84) and Sam Curran (1/60) in restricting Sri Lanka's innings at the stroke of tea. Anderson's figures of 6/40 also led him to become the first fast bowler to pick a fifer in 15 consecutive years since 2007.