Stafanie Taylor becomes third batter to cross 5,000 runs in women's ODIs

West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor became the third batter to cross 5,000 runs in women's ODIs during her innings of 102 not out in the third one-dayer against Pakistan in Karachi on Sunday.

India's Mithali Raj (7,391 runs) and former England captain Charlotte Edwards (5,992 runs) are the only other female cricketers to have made more than 5,000 runs in women's ODIs.

Taylor's unbeaten century helped West Indies chase the target of 226 with six over remaining to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the three-match series.