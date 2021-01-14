Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Cricket Score: Tamil Nadu needs 131 runs to win, Ashwin takes three

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 T20 matches being played in Vadodara, Kolkata and Alur.

End of Innings: Odisha 130/9 after 20 Overs: Top stuff from Tamil Nadu and they will be a happy lot as they require just 131 runs to register their third win on the trot. Odisha got a good start but the rest faltered and the side lost wickets at regular intervals. It was a good bowling show with Murugan Ashwin, being the pick of the bowlers with three wickets and Ashwin Crist and M Mohammed sharing four wickets among themselves. It should be an easy chase for Tamil Nadu.

Odisha 124/6 after 18 overs: Suryakant Pandhan has hit some lusty blows with tow huge sixes to give Odisha some vital runs. With two more overs, Odisha will aim to get to at least 140 and give their bowlers something to bowl at.

Odisha 93/5 after 15 overs: The experienced Tamil Nadu bowlers have tied down the Odisha batsmen and there is absolutely no momentum what so ever. The spin of Murugan Ashwin has left the batsmen clueless and skipper Dinesh Karthik as been exceptional in rotating his bowlers.

Odisha 83/5 after 13 overs: Odisha continue to slip as skipper Biplab Samantray falls follows Rajesh Dhuper and not a single batsman is willing to spend some time at the crease. The ball is coming nicely on to the bat but Odisha's top-order has been guilty of playing poor shots and lacked application. Tamil Nadu bossing the game.

Odisha 66/2 after 10 overs: Halfway stage and Odisha just going above six and they need to go at 10 per over to get to at least 166 as anything less than that will not pose much a challenge to Tamil Nadu who are unbeaten so far in the tournament.

Odisha 53/2 after 8 overs: The fifty comes for Odisha and they are going at 6.62 runs per over and after the fall of Gaurav Choudhary, Odisha has lacked momentum and they need some good overs to compensate for the loss of two wickets. Spinners Murugan Ashwin and Sai Kishore have applied brakes on the batting and the boundaries have dried up.

Odisha 43/2 after 5 overs: Tamil Nadu strikes as spinner Sai Kishore and fast bowler Ashwi Crist strike to remove Gaurav and former skipper Govind Poddar. Odisha if off to a good start after winning the toss but it lost opener Gaurav who went on attack. Subhranshu Senapati is the new man in and he joins Dhuper. There isn't much turn nor swing on offer and Odisha needs to bat sensibly to post a challenging total against a strong Tamil Nadu side.

Odisha 30/0 after 3 overs: Gaurav has been severe on Tamil Nadu bowlers and especially on Ashwin Christ as he smacked the fast bowler for 18 runs in the second over to give Odisha a brilliant start. Dhuper, meanwhile has been playing the role of second fiddle and allowing his partner to go on the attack. Tamil Nadu needs a breakthrough.

Odisha 1/0 after 1 over: Sandeep Warrier begins proceedings for Tamil Nadu in a fine fashion as Gaurav Choudhary and Rajesh Dhuper open the batting for Odisha. Tamil Nadu almost had their first wicket as a direct hit from mid-on could have packed off Gaurav. Dhuper is yet to open his account in what is a must-win tie for Odisha.

At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Odisha won the toss and opted to bat first against Tamil Nadu

Playing XI

Odisha: Ankitkar Jaiswal, Subhranshu Senapati, Rajesh Dhuper (WK), Rajesh Mohanty, Govinda Poddar, Ankit Yadav, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Biplab Samantray (C), Gourav Choudhury, Suryakant Pradhan, Pappu Roy

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (WK/C), Shahrukh Khan, Arun Karthik, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Teams, squads, venues, TV timings

Syed Mushtaq Ali Today's T20 Matches Thursday January 14 Toss Updates: Uttarakhand vs Maharashtra, Elite Group C, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara - Maharashtra won the toss and elected to bat first Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group C, Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara - Gujarat won the toss and elected to field first Chhattisgarh vs Baroda, Elite Group C, F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara - Baroda won the toss and elected to field first Tamil Nadu vs Odisha, Elite Group B, Eden Gardens, Kolkata - Odisha won the toss and opted to bat first Jharkhand vs Assam, Elite Group B, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata - Jharkhand won the toss and opted to bat first Karnataka vs Tripura, Elite Group A, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur - Tripura won the toss and elected to field first Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group A, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur - Jammu and Kashmir won the toss and elected to field first Punjab vs Railways, Elite Group A, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur - Railways won the toss and elected to field first

Kerala's Mohammed Azharudden stamps his class

At the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, Mohammed Azharudden became the first T20 centurion for Kerala as he hammered a 37-ball ton to guide the team to a convincing win against Mumbai.

The seasoned campaigner - who has been in the circuit for the last six years - surpassed Rohan Prem’s previous top-score of 92 not out and ensured that Kerala remained undefeated in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Azharuddeen guides Kerala to big win over Mumbai

While he toyed with the Mumbai bowlers en route 137 off 54 deliveries, the Kerala camp looked excited with Azharudden’s feat.

A wicketkeeper-batsman, Azharuddeen made it to Kerala’s first-class side in 2015 and has been quite a consistent performer since.

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Delhi records second successive win, beats Andhra by six wickets

The Delhi pace trio continued to run through the opposition batting line-up without any fuss to set up its second convincing win in as many outings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday. Thanks to the pacers sharing seven wickets between them, Delhi outclassed Andhra by six wickets and three overs to spare at the Wankhede Stadium.

With its second facile win in three days, Shikhar Dhawan and Co. top the Group E standings, with a healthy net run rate. If Monday saw Delhi strangulate Mumbai’s top-order while defending a gargantuan total, on Wednesday, the pacers justified captain Dhawan’s faith in them while electing to field first.Where to watch?

Selective matches will be broadcast across Star Sports Network and Hotstar.