Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy LIVE Score: Paras Dogra falls for 41, Madhya Pradesh nears win

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh: Paras Dogra falls for a quickfire 28-ball 41. Is that the match for MP?

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh: Arun Karthik falls for a 41-ball 60 and with it, MP fights its way back into the match. They are in the driver's seat, are MP with fopur overs to go and 39 to defend. Can Puducherry turn it around? Puducherry 139/3 after 16 Overs. Paras Dogra is not out on 37.

Haryana beats Meghalaya by 99 runs.

Gujarat beats Jammu & Kashmir by eight wickets

Maharashtra beats Punjab by 45 runs.

Maharashtra vs Punjab: Mandeep Singh falls for a 49-ball 67 as Punjab's slim hopes are nipped in the bud by the Maharashtra bowlers. Punjab 142/5 after 18 overs.

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh: Arun Karthik has raced to 31 off 16 balls and has kept Puducherry in the hunt here. He has Anand Subramanian for company. Puducherry 45/1 after 5 Overs.

Haryana vs Meghalaya: Harshal Patel's double-strike has left Meghalaya reeling at six for 78, and taken Haryana within striking distance of a massive win.

Gujarat vs Jammu and Kashmir: Gujarat has lost the early wicket of Urvil Patel, who falls after a brisk 22. Gujarat 24/1 after 2.4 Overs.

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh: The experience of Vinay Kumar comes to the fore. The former Karnataka captain picks up four wickets to restrict MP to 177. Puducherry needs 178 to win.

Haryana vs Meghalaya: Meanwhile, Haryana firmly in the driver's seat with S. P. Kumar falling for a 11-ball 7. Meghalaya are three down with plenty still left to chase. Meghalaya 27/3 after 7 Overs.

Gujarat vs Jammu and Kashmir: J & K folds for a paltry 101 as Chintan Gaja returns figures of four for 15. Gujarat needs 102 to win.

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh: Ashutosh Sharma falls 16 shy of a 100. Vinay kumar removes Sharma for a 51-ball 84. MADHYA PRADESH 158/3 after 17.1 Overs.

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh: Venkatesh Iyer falls for a 21-ball 35. MP two down for 145 with less than six overs to go. MADHYA PRADESH 145/2 after 14.2 Overs.

Maharashtra vs Punjab: Worst start possible for Punjab as it loses its first wicket for just four on the board. Prabhsimran Singh falls for a run-a-ball three. PUNJAB 4/1 after 1.2 Overs.

Haryana vs Meghalaya: Rahul Tewatia's 16-ball cameo at the death ensures Haryana crosses the 200 barrier. They finish on 202/6 after 20 Overs.

Maharashtra vs Punjab: Captain Rahul Tripathi has propelled Maharashtra past the 200-run mark with a whirlwind 27-ball 63. MAHARASHTRA 201/4 after 20 Overs.

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh: MP loses its first wicket after a breezy start, Rajat Patidar falls for 31 off 23 balls. MP 71/1 after 7.2 Overs.

Gujarat vs Jammu and Kashmir: Gujarat are all over J & K at the moment, who are four down for 32. Piyush Chawal removes Shubham Singh for 11. J & K 32/4 after 6.1 Overs.

Haryana vs Meghalaya: Harshal Patel falls for 82. 18 shy of a hundred as Haryana slips further. HARYANA 137/5 after 14.3 Overs

Maharashtra vs Punjab: Meanwhile, Maharashtra too are four down for 90. Mayank Markande removes Nahar, who falls for a 29-ball 38. MAHARASHTRA 90/4 after 12 Overs.

Haryana vs Meghalaya: Haryana in all sorts of trouble now: they are four down for less than 100 on the board. Meghalaya's Amiangshu Sen strikes twice to give his side the upper hand. HARYANA 88/4 after 9.4 Overs.

Maharashtra vs Punjab: In the meantime, Siddharth Kaul has bagged his second wicket to leave Maharashtra two down for 35, Kedar Jadhav being caught in front for 11. MAHARASHTRA 35/2 after 5.2 Overs.

Haryana vs Meghalaya: Sanjay Yadav strikes in his very first over, and Haryana in a spot of bother all of a sudden. They have lost two wickets in quick suuccession. Pramod Chandila joins Harshal Patel. HARYANA 37/2 after 5.1 Overs.

Haryana vs Meghalaya: Bishnoi falls after a quick start. Sangma with the breakthrough. HARYANA 35/1 after 4 Overs.

Maharashtra vs Punjab: Siddharth Kaul strikes! Punjab draws first blood. Gaikwad falls for a 12-ball 14. Maharashtra loses its first wicket. MAHARASHTRA 19/1 after 3.2 Overs.

Haryana vs Meghalaya: Chaitanya Bishnoi and Harshal Patel have got Haryana off to a steady start. Abhay Negi, SMT20's fastest half-centurion, is sharing the new ball with Chengkam Sagma. HARYANA 12/0 after 1.4 Over.

Maharashtra vs Punjab: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yash Nahar are off to a cautious start. Sandeep Sharma, with the new ball for Punjab, concedes just one run. MAHARASHTRA 1/0 after 1 Over.

Punjab won the toss and elected to field.

Meghalaya won the toss and elected to field.

Pondicherry won the toss and elected to field.

Gujarat won the toss and elected to field.

Today's matches Maharashtra vs Punjab, Round 8, Group C Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh Haryana vs Meghalaya, Round 1, Group D Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai Assam vs Bengal, Round 1, Group D Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Gujarat vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 2, Group E Lalabhai Contractor Stadium , Surat Himachal Pradesh vs Railways, Round 8, Group C Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh Delhi vs Odisha, Round 2, Group E Lalabhai Contractor Stadium , Surat Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh, Round 1, Group D Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Good morning and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20.