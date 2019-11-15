T10 League 2019: Yuvraj Singh disappoints as Maratha Arabians loses to Northern Warriors

Yuvraj Singh's maiden stint at the T10 League got off to a disappointing start as Maratha Arabians lost to Northern Warriors by nine wickets in the opening encounter in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Warriors won the toss and inserted Arabians in, who rode on M. D. Shanaka's unbeaten 19-ball 37 to rack up 88 in 10 overs. However, he found little support from his teammates, with Yuvraj falling for a run-a-ball six.

For Arabians, C. P. Wood and Andre Russell grabbed two wickets each.

Arabians made light work of the chase, romping home by nine wickets with three overs to spare. Russell top scored with a 24-ball 58 including six sixes and four fours.

In the second match, England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan smashed an unbeaten half-century as Delhi Bulls beat Deccan Gladiators by seven wickets.

Asked to bat first, Shane Watson starred with the bat by scoring an unbeaten 31-ball 57 as Gladiators posted 102 for the loss of one wicket in 10 overs.

In reply, Bulls lost three early wickets but Morgan held fort to guide his team home with three balls to spare.

The final match of the evening between Team Abu Dhabi and Qalandars ended in a tie. Opting to bowl first, Qalandars restricted Abu Dhabi to 103 for the loss of six wickets.

Corey Anderson was the top-scorer for Abu Dhabi with a 22-ball 43. His knock was laced with three boundaries and equal number of sixes.

In reply, Qalandars was off to a decent start but failed to tee off at the death. Luke Ronchi was left stranded with an unbeaten 23 as Abu Dhabi with some tight bowling didn't allow the opposition to run away.

Qalandars required two runs off the final delivery and S Prasanna settled for a single as the match ended in a tie.