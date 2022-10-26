England vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IRE 74/1 in 9 overs vs ENG; Tucker, Balbirnie drive Ireland

Toss: England wins toss, opts to bowl first

IRE 65/1 after 7 overs: Excellent counter-attacking cricket from Ireland as Lorcan Tucker has taken the attack to the opposition. The England pacers are steaming in and Tucker, riding on the pace of the bowlers has played some stunning shots. The partnership is 44 off just 28 balls and it’s Tucker who is putting a show with the bat.

IRE 37/1 after 4 overs: Mark Wood has made an early breakthrough and it’s Stirling who falls. Wood is breathing fire and removed Stirling with a 150kmph ball as the batsman made room but slashed it straight to Sam Curran at third man. Lorcan Tucker has joined Andrew Balbirnie and it will be important from Ireland’s point of view to put a decent total on board. With overcast conditions and Wood steaming in, this will test the batsmen. Let’s hope the rain stays away.

IRE 15/0 after 2 overs: The rain has cleared and Balbirnie gets into the act with an audacious drive over the covers for a boundary. Woakes finishes his first over and England will aim to make early inroads. No overs lost.

IRE 11/0 after 1.3 overs: The covers are back on just after nine legal deliveries and it’s frustrating for both teams as the Englishmen sprint into the sheds. Stokes and Chris Woakes began proceedings for England with Balbirnie and Stirling off the mark. The rain is getting heavier and we are in for a lengthy delay at the MCG.

The rain has cleared and out walk the Ireland openers. Paul Stirling along with Andrew Balbirnie will open for Ireland in overcast conditions and it will be Ben Stokes to start the proceedings with the new ball. Expect some swing straightaway.

Rain Update: The covers were off for a brief period and were again back in the square as it started to rain again. We should have a start soon.

England Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Ireland Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Match Details

Match: ENG vs IRE, 20th Match, Super 12 Group 1, ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Toss Time: 9:00 AM

Match Time: 9:30 AM

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

