IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup: “This was England’s best performance in the tournament by a mile,” says captain Buttler

The duo of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales powered England to a 10-wicket victory over India in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup semifinal.

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Adelaide 10 November, 2022 18:44 IST
England’s Captain Jos Buttler celebrates the win after the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against India at The Adelaide Oval.

England's Captain Jos Buttler celebrates the win after the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against India at The Adelaide Oval.

Close to the Adelaide Oval, just before the old cathedral, is an iconic statue. Sir Don Bradman in the last flourish of an expansive drive is frozen for posterity as a piece of eternal art.

That Zen-state of batting was visible inside the venue too on a Thursday night when Jos Buttler and Alex Hales soared high.

This was our best performance in the tournament by a mile. To be here in the semifinal and to play like that against a strong Indian team was special.

—  England captain Jos Buttler after the match

The duo powered England to a 10-wicket victory over India in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup semifinal. Soon after the triumph, Buttler in his role as the England skipper met the press.

England’s Captain Jos Buttler (L) and Alex Hales celebrate after beating India and securing a place in the final.

England's Captain Jos Buttler (L) and Alex Hales celebrate after beating India and securing a place in the final.

“This was our best performance in the tournament by a mile. To be here in the semifinal and to play like that against a strong Indian team was special,” the batter said.

Exuding joy both over his and the team’s performance, Buttler picked out Hales, Chris Jordan, other pacers and Adil Rashid for their fine show.

“We kept them (Indians) quiet initially and I thought our fast bowlers did well. Adil got Suryakumar Yadav too. It was a good pitch and we enjoyed being there,” the England captain said.

And as for ‘spoiling’ the expected India-Pakistan summit-clash, Buttler smiled and said: “I know a lot of people wanted that especially after that first edition between the two teams, obviously they wanted one more match between them. But am happy we are in the final and it feels special.”

