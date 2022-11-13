PAK vs ENG Streaming Info, T20 World Cup Final Scorecard: England beats Pakistan by five wickets, wins second title 

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

England Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk) (c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

TOSS: England wins the toss and elects to bowl.

Pakistan will take on England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Sunday. Here are the Live Streaming details of the PAK vs ENG final match.

When will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match be played?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will be played on November 13, 2022, Sunday.

What time will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

What time does the toss between Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match take place?

The toss of the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match be played?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match in India.

When and where to watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match.