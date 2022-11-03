Aaron Finch and Tim David remain doubtful for Australia’s must-win T20 World Cup Super-12 fixture against Ireland on Friday.

Both Finch and David pulled their hamstrings during the last game against Ireland, and on the eve of the final group league match, captain Finch stated that there is still a ‘70-30’ equation about his availability.

“Maybe 70-30, but I will test it out probably this afternoon to make sure that I’m not hindering the side at all leading into the game because I think that’s the worst possible scenario is that you leave the guys short out there with one player fewer,” Finch said.

Finch did not field for more than half the innings against Ireland due to a hamstring injury, while a similar problem kept David out of the field, too. “(Tim’s position is) very similar. I think the scan results showed a very similar thing. He is in exactly the same boat. He’ll get worked out today, and we’ll know more during training,” Finch said.

“The likelihood of both of us playing, or one of us or neither of us playing - whatever it looks like, but exactly the same. You don’t want to compromise the team’s performance by having a guy go down who comes in with a niggle. That’ll just be one of the things we go through, as well, and make sure it’s all ticked off this afternoon…”

With England enjoying a better Net Run Rate, Australia needs to defeat Ireland by a big margin and then wait for the result of England’s last game against Sri Lanka on Saturday. And, in such a scenario, Finch’s absence could be a big blow.

“The coach, the medico - everyone is on the same page, to be fair. We chatted about it earlier, about doing enough to know that it’s not a risk to play. But also at the same time, not doing too much that you compromise a long-term injury if we were to get through to a semifinal that would be at stake,” he said.

“It’s a fine line. I think all the medicos are sitting down and doing that stuff at the moment, and they’re unbelievable at their job. Whatever they decide, whatever they think I need to do, I’ll do my best, and if I can’t, I won’t play…”

Marcus Stonis, who also had an injury, however, is available for selection.