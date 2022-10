Pakistan Zimbabwe live score, T20 World Cup scorecard: PAK eyes first win vs ZIM; toss update, Playing 11 at 4.00 pm

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match in Perth.

We are less than 20 minutes away from toss. Over in Sydney, India is nearing a big win against the Netherlands.

FORM (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

Pakistan LWWLW

Zimbabwe WLWWL

PAK VS ZIM HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS

Matches played: 17

Pakistan won: 16

Zimbabwe won: 1

Last result: Pakistan won by 24 runs (Harare; 2021)

Last five results: PAK won (4); ZIM won (1)

Highest score (PAK) vs ZIM: 198/4 (20) - (Harare; 2011)

Lowest score (PAK) vs ZIM: 99 (19.5) - (Harare; 2021)

Highest score (ZIM) vs PAK: 175/3 (20) - (Lahore; 2015)

Lowest score (ZIM) vs PAK: 108 (17.5) - (Harare; 2018)

FULL SQUADS

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava