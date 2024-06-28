MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli’s form is not a problem, says skipper Rohit Sharma

Kohli’s run of low scores at the tournament continued when he was dismissed for just nine during India’s semifinal win against defending champion England in Guyana.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 08:42 IST , Providence, Guyana - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Rohit Sharma has backed Virat Kohli and said the former India skipper will come good in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Rohit Sharma has backed Virat Kohli and said the former India skipper will come good in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK | THE HINDU
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma has backed Virat Kohli and said the former India skipper will come good in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK | THE HINDU

India captain Rohit Sharma suggested fellow star batsman Virat Kohli’s run-drought could well end in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa after his opening partner fell cheaply once again on Thursday.

Kohli’s run of low scores at the tournament continued when he was dismissed for just nine during India’s semifinal win against defending champion England in Guyana.

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: India avenges 2022 loss, qualifies for first final in 10 years after defeating England

Kohli pulled Reece Topley for a six but two balls later, the left-arm paceman bowled Kohli as he knocked over the leg stump.

Former captain Kohli, 35, has now scored just 75 runs in seven innings this tournament at an average of 10.71.

But Rohit was convinced it would not be long before Kohli, one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, was back to his best.

“Virat is a quality player,” he said. “Any player can go through that. We understand his class. When you have played for 15 years, form is never a problem. He’s probably saving it for the final.”

Rohit, by contrast, has scored 248 runs, including three fifties, at an average of over 41 at the tournament.

And on Thursday, the India captain’s 57 - which followed a blistering 92 against Australia last time out - was the cornerstone of India’s 171-7.

That total proved far too many for England, as India won by 68 runs after the title-holder collapsed to 103 all out, with spinners Kuldeep Yadav (3-19) and Axar Patel (3-23) doing the bulk of the damage.

India will now face South Africa in Saturday’s final in Barbados, with the match at the Kensington Oval a clash of the tournament’s two unbeaten teams.

“We’ve been very calm,” said Rohit, also the skipper when India suffered an agonising loss on home soil to Australia in last year’s 50-over World Cup final.

“We understand the occasion of the final. It’s important we stay composed because that helps you make good decisions. We have been very steady, calm, and that has been the key for us. We’ll try our best. All I can hope is to put in another good show come the final.”

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Rohit Sharma /

Virat Kohli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli’s form is not a problem, says skipper Rohit Sharma
    AFP
  2. Uruguay vs Bolivia Highlights, URU 5-0 BOL, Copa America 2024: Five different goal scorers give La Celeste a thumping win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Uruguay all but qualifies for quarterfinals with thumping win against Bolivia
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA LIVE Score, One-off Test: India Women faces South Africa Women looking to extend unbeaten run, Toss at 9 am IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Croatia’s exit signals end of golden generation
    Joan Mathew Jacob
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli’s form is not a problem, says skipper Rohit Sharma
    AFP
  2. IND vs ENG: India records second biggest win in T20 World Cup knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: India avenges 2022 loss, qualifies for first final in 10 years after defeating England
    Ashwin Achal
  4. India sets up T20 World Cup 2024 final clash with South Africa after beating England by 68 runs in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG: Buttler completes 1000 runs in T20 World Cups, becomes fourth batter to achieve feat
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli’s form is not a problem, says skipper Rohit Sharma
    AFP
  2. Uruguay vs Bolivia Highlights, URU 5-0 BOL, Copa America 2024: Five different goal scorers give La Celeste a thumping win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Uruguay all but qualifies for quarterfinals with thumping win against Bolivia
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA LIVE Score, One-off Test: India Women faces South Africa Women looking to extend unbeaten run, Toss at 9 am IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Croatia’s exit signals end of golden generation
    Joan Mathew Jacob
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment