WI vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup: West Indies wins toss, opts to bat; Chakabva leads Zimbabwe, Ervine unfit

WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup: Get all the live score updates, commentary and highlights from the Group B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Last Updated: 19 October, 2022 13:22 IST
Zimbabwe‘s Blessing Muzarabani (C) celebrates the wicket of Ireland‘s Harry Tector.

Zimbabwe‘s Blessing Muzarabani (C) celebrates the wicket of Ireland‘s Harry Tector. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup Group B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday.

West Indies Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk) (c), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy.

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Regis Chakabva (wk) (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

TOSS: West Indies wins and elects to bat. Brandon King replaces Johnson Charles in the WI Playing XI. Regis Chakabva replaces Craig Ervine as ZIM captain with the latter out of the match due to a mild asthmatic attack. Tony Munyonga replaces Ervine in the ZIM Playing XI.

West Indies, two-time champion, will hope to get its campaign back on track when it takes on Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday. It was stunned by 42 runs by Scotland in its opener on Monday and will have its task cut out against a rejuvenated Zimbabwe, which is coming off a 31-run win over Ireland.

THE SQUADS
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams.
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c) (wk), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles (wk), Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH WI VS ZIM T20 WORLD CUP MATCH?
The Group B T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 1:30 PM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

