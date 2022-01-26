U-19 World Cup: UAE and Ireland enter plate semifinals

UAE and Ireland won their respective matches on Tuesday to book their spot in the plate semifinals of the U-19 World Cup.

UAE survived a dramatic batting collapse to edge past Uganda by one wicket, while Ireland beat Canada by 94 runs. Philippus le Roux was Ireland’s hero as he dug in for an unbeaten 83 to help his side post 179. Canada was bowled out for 85 within 30 overs.

Shetty stars for UAE in narrow win

Adhitya Shetty shone with the ball and held his nerve with the bat for UAE against Uganda. Shetty helped dismiss Uganda for 123 and later saw his side home with the bat in a nail-biting finish at Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Shetty took four wickets, including that of opposition captain Pascal Murungi.

UAE, in reply, started strongly, Kai Smith hitting five boundaries in a fluent 25. The team was almost halfway to its target in the 15th over for the loss of just one wicket. But then the pendulum swung in Uganda’s favour as four wickets fell in the space of 14 deliveries.

Matthew Musinguzi and Joseph Baguma were the destroyers-in-chief and finished with three wickets apiece.

Le Roux leads Irish charge

Le Roux was the chief contributor to Ireland’s convincing win at Tarouba.

Canada started well with the ball to reduce Ireland to 34 for three. Le Roux arrived and began the rebuilding job but soon lost the company of his captain Tim Tector (15) as Canada continued to apply pressure.

When Gibson (three for 36) returned to clean bowl Matthew Humphreys for a duck, Ireland was in trouble at 90 for seven, but Le Roux continued to stand firm. He added 48 with Jamie Forbes (25) and struck 12 boundaries in all as he carried Ireland to 179.

Canada was quickly on the back foot in reply, falling to 12 for three as Reuben Wilson removed both openers. Kairav Sharma (19) and Gurnek Johal Singh (15) were the only batters to reach double figures as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

Next round

UAE takes on West Indies or Papua New Guinea in the next round, while Ireland awaits the winner of the contest between Zimbabwe and Scotland.