Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Score: Delhi crosses 100 after Mumbai picks six; Gaikwad hits ton for Maharashtra

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's highlights of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches being played in six centres across India.

5 over updates for all non-televised games.

DEL 121/6 (36) V MUM BEN 241/4 (44) V SER

Bengal v Services: Bengal 213/4 after 41 overs: Easwaran falls soon after Majumdar for 39. Bengal will however aim 260 at the minimum from here Kaif Ahmad and Shahbaz Ahmed at the crease.

Delhi v Mumbai: Delhi 103/6 after 32 overs: Delhi crosses 100 with some struggle. Himmat Singh has brough up his 50 and has toiled hard at one end while Mumbai kept chipping away with the wickets at the other end.

Maharashtra v Himachal: MAH 200/2 after 35.4 overs: An excellent 100 for Maharashtra skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad! Gaikwad takes his side over 200 and has Kedar Jadhav to partner him. Maharashtra can comfortably a 300+ score now. Update: MAH 204/3 after 37 overs: Gaikwad falls for 104. Loses his wicket soon after the milestone as Rishi Dhawan rattles the stumps.



Bengal v Services: Bengal 166/3 after 36 overs: OUT! Majumdar falls right after his 50. Bengal loses its third wicket right when Majumdar and Easwaran were getting set to attack.

J&K v Saurashtra, J&K 166/4 (35) Haryana v Chandigarh, HAR 186/2 (39) - Himanshu Rana is nearing his ton as wickets fall quickly around him. Maharashtra v Himachal, MAH 190/2 (34) - Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad moves to 98* and has set up the innings well for his side. Rajasthan v Pondicherry, POND 127/2 (32) Uttarakhand v Meghalaya, MEGH 81/2 (24.4) Assam v Manipur, DELAYED Nagaland v Sikkim, NAG 208/1 (35) Arunachal v Mizoram, DELAYED

Delhi v Mumbai: Delhi 66/6 after 25 overs: Himmat Singh wages a lone battle as Mumbai has wrapped up the cream of Delhi's batting cheaply.

Bengal v Services: Bengal 156/2 after 33 overs: Captain Anustup Majumdar reaches his 50 of 58 balls. Eashwaran and Majumdar have stitched an excellent partnership as Bengal eyes a minimum of 250 from this position.

Delhi v Mumbai: Delhi 33/6 after 19 overs: Kulkarni gets THREE! He has crashed Lalit Yadav's stumps as this is now poised to not end well for Delhi.

J&K v Saurashtra, J&K 126/3 (18) - Opener Vivrant Sharma falls for 66 as Saurashtra picks three quick wickets. Haryana v Chandigarh, HAR 142/2 (31) - Himanshu Rana is nearing his ton after Haryana lost successive wickets. Maharashtra v Himachal, MAH 136/1 (26) - Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad moves into the 60s and looks set for a big hundred. Rajasthan v Pondicherry, POND 79/2 (24.3) Uttarakhand v Meghalaya, MEGH 81/2 (24.4) Assam v Manipur, DELAYED Nagaland v Sikkim, NAG 126/1 (27.3) Arunachal v Mizoram, DELAYED

Bengal v Services: Bengal 117/2 after 24 overs: Skipper Majumdar has come out with an intent to attack. He has Abhimanyu Easwaran for company and the pair has put up quick runs since the departure of the openers.

Delhi v Mumbai: Delhi 23/5 after 15.2 overs: OUT! Delhi is in shambles! Shams Mulani cleans up Kshitiz Sharma. Delhi loses its fifth wicket and is in deep trouble. Sharma b Mulani 5 (27)

Bengal v Services: Bengal 72/2 after 17 overs: Bengal has lost its openers after a good start. Goswami and Vivek in successive balls as Saurashtra has crawled back into the match. Wickets - Goswami st Verma b Pulkit 28, Vivek run out Bahadur 39

J&K v Saurashtra, J&K 80/1 (18) - Opener Vivrant Sharma gets a fine start as he moves onto 45*. Haryana v Chandigarh, HAR 101/0 (22) - Himanshu Rana has racked up a fifty while his partner Chaprana is nearing the milestone as well. Maharashtra v Himachal, MAH 79/0 (16) - Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Nahar have compiled a fine start for Maharashtra. Rajasthan v Pondicherry, POND 42/2 (15) Uttarakhand v Meghalaya, MEGH 44/1 (16.3) Assam v Manipur, DELAYED Nagaland v Sikkim, NAG 76/1(17) Arunachal v Mizoram, DELAYED



Delhi v Mumbai: Delhi 14/4 after 9 overs: Kulkarni gets another! Delhi slumps further as Jonty Sidhu too falls for a duck.

Bengal v Services: Bengal 64/0 after 15 overs: A 50-plus opening partnership for Goswami and Vivek. They have put the side off to a good start and will aim to cash in with twin fifties.

Pondicherry v Rajasthan: Pondicherry 22/0 after 12 overs: Govindaarajan and Rohit are struggling to pierce the gaps as Rajasthan put the pressure. The openers could make or break from here as the onus grows on scoring.

Delhi v Mumbai: Delhi 9/3 after 7 overs: OUT! Kulkarni snaps Rana. More misery for Delhi as it finds itself in massive trouble. Kulkarni finds the edge off Rana as Aditya Tare completes the catch. Rana c Tare b Kulkarni 2 (17)



J&K v SAU: Jammu opener Suryansh Raina and Vivrant Sharma have got to a fine start to bring up the 50-run partnership. J&K 50/0 after 10.1 overs.

Pondicherry v Rajasthan: Pondicherry 13/0 after 7 overs: Pondi openers have settled in despite the slow start. Choudhary and Lamba have begun well with the new ball and have restricted the pair from rotating strike.

Delhi v Mumbai: Delhi 0/2 after 3 overs: OUT! SHIKHAR DHAWAN is sent back for a duck. Mumbai gets a dream start after the Indian opener too falls after a run out by Tushar Deshpande.

Pondicherry v Rajasthan: Pondicherry 9/0 after 4 overs: Aniket Choudhary and Lamba have began well with the new ball. Pondicherry captain Rohit D and Gonvindaarajan are at the crease.

Bengal v Services: 22/0 after 7 overs: Goswami and Vivek have got themselves off to a start. Services bowlers have however kept the runs in check and prevented a free-flowing start.

Delhi v Mumbai: Delhi 0/1 after 1 over: A brilliant start for Mumbai. Anuj Rawat is sent back for a duck with a run out from Yashasvi Jaiswal!

Mumbai elects to Field vs Delhi:

Delhi Playing XI: Himmat Singh,Jonty Sidhu,Nitish Rana,Shikhar Dhawan,Pradeep Sangwan (C),Kshitiz Sharma,Shivank Vashisth,Anuj Rawat (W),Simarjeet Singh,Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav Mumbai Playing XI: Dhawal Kulkarni,Aditya Tare (W),Surya,Shreyas Iyer (C),Prithvi Shaw,S N Khan,S Z Mulani,Tushar U Deshpande,Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal,Atif,Shivam Dube



Bengal v Services: Bengal openers Shreevats Goswami and Vivek Singh are at the crease. The pair is coming off a decent SMAT 2021 season and will hope to set the tone for their side. Bengal 6/0 after 2 overs.

Action has begun across a few matches.

TOSS UPDATES

Bengal v Services, Toss: Services, who chose to Field J&K v Saurashtra, Toss: Saurashtra, who chose to Field Haryana v Chandigarh, Toss: Chandigarh, who chose to Field Delhi v Mumbai, Toss: Mumbai, who chose to Field Maharashtra v Himachal, Toss: Maharashtra, who chose to Bat Rajasthan v Pondicherry, Toss: Rajasthan, who chose to Field Uttarakhand v Meghalaya, Toss: Uttarakhand, who chose to Field Assam v Manipur, Toss: Nagaland v Sikkim, Toss: Sikkim, who chose to Field Arunachal v Mizoram, Toss:

Welcome to Day 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

After a sensational start to the domestic 50-over season, with an exciting day's play. We head into day 2 where we have 10 matches being played across Kolkata, Jaipur and Chennai. Toss updates by 8:40 am.

Relive action from Day 1 here:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highlights: Kishan 173 leads Jharkhand to big win; Jagadeesan, Shahrukh power TN win

Bengal opens it campaign against Services today in Kolkata. Here's what skipper Anustup Majumdar thinks ahead of the first match.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bengal captain Anustup Majumdar confident of team's chances

A sensational day for Ishan Kishan as his whirlwind 173 ended with a maiden national-call up!