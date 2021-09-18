Williams, Masakadza shine as Zimbabwe draws level vs Scotland

Scotland lost its final four wickets in as many balls during a frantic last over as Zimbabwe levelled the Twenty20 series with a 10-run win in Edinburgh on Friday.

Set a target of 137 to move into an unassailable 2-0 lead, the host needed 13 off the final six balls of the match.

But two wickets for Wellington Masakadza and a couple of run-outs meant Scotland was all out for 126 in 19.4 overs.

It had been in dire trouble at 16-4 before Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross, who scored 42 each, revived the innings.

Zimbabwe, too, endured a tough start with the bat, slumping to 20-3 on an awkward pitch before recovering to a total of 136-5 that owed much to Sean Williams' unbeaten 60 from 52 balls, an innings that included five fours and a six.

Victory saw Zimbabwe, which lost Wednesday's opener by seven runs at the same venue, square the three-match series at 1-1 ahead of Sunday's finale.

This weekend's match will be Scotland's last Twenty20 international before its T20 World Cup group-stage opener against Bangladesh in Oman on October 17.

The Scots will also face Oman and Papua New Guinea in Group B of the tournament.

Zimbabwe did not qualify for the World Cup.