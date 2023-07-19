BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh Women vs India Women predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads

Bangladesh Women will look to seal the three-match series when it takes on India Women in the second One-Day International at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

The host created history after beating India by 40 runs in the first ODI as it was Bangladesh’s first-ever win over the Women in Blue in one-day cricket.

Pacer Marufa Akter picked four for 29 and leg-spinner Rabeya Khan got three for 30 as India was bundled out for just 113 in 35.5 overs while chasing 154 in the rain-affected game.

Bangladesh is unlikely to change a winning combination for the second ODI while India could make some changes, especially in the batting department. Shafali Verma could return to the playing XI and take opener Priya Punia’s place.

Left-arm spinner Bareddy Anusha, who went for 11 runs in the lone over that she bowled, could make way for all-rounder Harleen Deol as India looks to beef up its batting, which has struggled of late.

BAN-W VS IND-W 2ND ODI PREDICTED XI BANGLADESH WOMEN PREDICTED XI Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (wk) (c), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun. INDIA WOMEN PREDICTED XI Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana.

BAN-W VS IND-W 2ND ODI DREAM11 TEAM WICKETKEEPER Nigar Sultana BATTERS Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Fargana Hoque ALL-ROUNDERS Deepti Sharma (c), Rabeya Khan (vc), Devika Vaidya BOWLERS Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Amanjot Kaur Team Composition: BAN-W 5:6 IND-W Credits Left: 15.0

THE SQUADS BANGLADESH WOMEN Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Disha Biswas, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk) (c), Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun. INDIA WOMEN Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Bareddy Anusha, Sneh Rana.

BAN-W VS IND-W 2ND ODI WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH LIVE?

The second ODI between India Women and Bangladesh Women will not be broadcast LIVE on television in India. The match will be available for LIVE streaming on Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers YouTube channel at 9:00 AM IST.