ICC women’s ODI rankings: Mandhana moves up to sixth, Harmapreet drops to eighth

ICC women’s ODI rankings: Smriti Mandhana has 704 rating points, while the big-hitting Harmanpreet, who has moved two spots down, has 702.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 16:56 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Smriti Mandhana (left) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Smriti Mandhana (left) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Smriti Mandhana (left) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has climbed a spot to number six while her captain Harmanpreet Kaur dropped to the eighth spot in the latest ICC women’s ODI rankings released on Tuesday.

Swashbuckling batter Mandhana has 704 rating points, while the big-hitting Harmanpreet, who has moved two spots down, has 702.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma are the lone Indians in the top 10 among bowlers and all-rounders, respectively.

Both have moved down a rung. While Gayakwad is ninth, all-rounder Deepti is seventh.

Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu’s reign at the top of the ODI batters rankings lasted just two weeks as Australia’s Beth Mooney has now regained the top spot in the latest update.

ALSO READ | IND-W vs BAN-W: Struggling batters need to step up as India hopes to avoid embarrassing series loss

Mooney was among the runs in the first two ODIs against England with scores of 81 not out and 33 as Australia regained the Ashes with a win in the second match of the series.

Following her closely is England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt, who moves up two spots to No.2 and a career-best rating of 763.

The star all-rounder has also been handy with the ball, picking up two wickets in England’s win in the first ODI in Bristol.

Her all-round performances helped her climb to the top of the all-rounders’ rankings in ODIs, once again attaining a career-best rating of 402.

Heather Knight played the finisher’s role to perfection in the first ODI, taking her team home with an unbeaten 75 while batting with the lower order. The England captain has been rewarded with a four-place jump to No.14 in the batters’ rankings, where she sits equal with New Zealand’s Sophie Devine.

Australia ace all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner continued to shine with brilliant outings with bat and ball. With a combined 54 runs and three wickets in each of the first two ODIs, Gardner has surged to career-best ratings in the list for bowlers’ (up four places to No.8 with 631 rating points) and all-rounders (up two places to No.5 with 330 rating points).

