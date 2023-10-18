Catherine Dalton becomes PSL’s first female fast bowling coach

Multan Sultans has appointed Catherine Dalton as its new fast bowling coach ahead of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The former Ireland international player becomes the first ever female to hold a coaching position in a top level men’s team.

📢 Pace ace Catherine Dalton (@cathdalton57) joins Multan Sultans as our new Fast Bowling Coach! 🏏



An @ECB_cricket certified Level 3 Advanced Coach, Dalton has previously held coaching positions in the National Fast Bowling Academy in the UK and the Ultimate Pace Foundation in…

Dalton is a certified coach by the England Cricket Board (ECB) and has previously held coaching positions in the National Fast Bowling Academy in the UK, the Rajasthan Cricket Association, and the Ultimate Pace Foundation in India. She is currently working with Multan Sultans’ youth academy in Lodhran.

Speaking about her appointment, Dalton said, “I am excited about this on multiple levels. The fact that as a female taking a major role in a men’s t20 franchise, the news is ground-breaking. I firmly believe the PSL has the best local fast bowling attacks compared to any other leagues, and the standard of cricket being played is fantastic”

Dalton will be joining Abdul Rehman in the new coaching set-up as the squad gears up for the new season starting in February, 2024.

The Multan Sultans finished runner-up last season after losing its final against Lahore Qalandars by just one run.