MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Catherine Dalton becomes PSL’s first female fast bowling coach

Former Ireland international Dalton is a certified coach by the England Cricket Board and becomes the first ever female to hold a coaching position in a top level men’s cricket team. 

Published : Oct 18, 2023 20:53 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Multan Sultans has appointed former Ireland player Catherine Dalton as its fast bowling coach.
FILE PHOTO: Multan Sultans has appointed former Ireland player Catherine Dalton as its fast bowling coach. | Photo Credit: Catherine Dalton/ Instagram
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Multan Sultans has appointed former Ireland player Catherine Dalton as its fast bowling coach. | Photo Credit: Catherine Dalton/ Instagram

Multan Sultans has appointed Catherine Dalton as its new fast bowling coach ahead of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The former Ireland international player becomes the first ever female to hold a coaching position in a top level men’s team.

Dalton is a certified coach by the England Cricket Board (ECB) and has previously held coaching positions in the National Fast Bowling Academy in the UK, the Rajasthan Cricket Association, and the Ultimate Pace Foundation in India. She is currently working with Multan Sultans’ youth academy in Lodhran. 

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians parts ways with bowling coach Shane Bond

Speaking about her appointment, Dalton said, “I am excited about this on multiple levels. The fact that as a female taking a major role in a men’s t20 franchise, the news is ground-breaking. I firmly believe the PSL has the best local fast bowling attacks compared to any other leagues, and the standard of cricket being played is fantastic”

Dalton will be joining Abdul Rehman in the new coaching set-up as the squad gears up for the new season starting in February, 2024. 

The Multan Sultans finished runner-up last season after losing its final against Lahore Qalandars by just one run. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Pakistan Super League /

Multan Sultans /

Lahore Qalandars /

Ireland Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ beats AFG by 149 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023 highest run scorers after NZ vs AFG: Conway on top, Rizwan second
    Team Sportstar
  3. Catherine Dalton becomes PSL’s first female fast bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Super League: Spurs to host Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    Reuters
  5. Kenya says World Aquatics has lifted swimming ban 
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Catherine Dalton becomes PSL’s first female fast bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Cricket: Argentina smashes multiple records, hammering Chile for 427/1 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB appoints Big Bash winner Luke Williams as WPL head coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. ECB to establish independent regulator, increase investment in women’s game
    Reuters
  5. SLW vs ENGW, 3rd T20: Sri Lanka women shock England for T20 series win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ beats AFG by 149 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023 highest run scorers after NZ vs AFG: Conway on top, Rizwan second
    Team Sportstar
  3. Catherine Dalton becomes PSL’s first female fast bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Super League: Spurs to host Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    Reuters
  5. Kenya says World Aquatics has lifted swimming ban 
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment