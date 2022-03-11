India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup 2022: Where and when to watch, full squads

India will take on West Indies in its third match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

The Women in Blue will want to recover from the 62-run thrashing they received from host New Zealand in their previous encounter against a confident West Indies side that has pulled off wins in two thrillers at the World Cup thus far.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS WEST INDIES, ICC WOMEN'S WORLD CUP LIVE?

India vs West Indies will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 6:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

THE SQUADS

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia.

Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur

West Indies Women: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight (wk), Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams (wk).