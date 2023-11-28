IND A vs ENG A T20Is: Future prospects in focus as India A women face England A

Some of the country’s future prospects will be in action when the India women’s A team squares off against England A in a three-match T20 series, beginning on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Led by all-rounder Minnu Mani, it will be an opportunity for the India A players to get into the groove ahead of the three-match T20I series and a one-off Test between the senior teams of the two nations.

Over the last few months, the 24-year-old Mani has enjoyed success with the Indian team and ahead of a busy season, she would be hoping to make it count. The Indian side looks formidable with Assam’s Uma Chetry, Jintimoni Kalita and Karnataka’s Shreyanka Patil, who had a promising run in the WPL earlier this year and also became the first Indian player ever to sign up for the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

On a surface that could aid the batters, youngsters Kanika Ahuja and G. Trisha would be the ones to watch out for. The Punjab-based Kanika delivered an all-round show - 30 runs and two wickets - in the final of the ACC’s Women’s Emerging Teams Cup and will be hoping to make the most of the opportunity.

The side also consists of off-spinner Mannat Kashyap, who was part of the World Cup-winning U-19 team.

For England A, Charlie Dean will lead a 13-strong side that also feature Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Kirstie Gordon, Freya Kemp, Mady Villiers and Issy Wong, who had an impressive outing in the WPL. The side had a camp in Oman recently, and will be boosted by the presence of Grace Scrivens, who led England to the final of the U-19s World Cup earlier this year.

Free entry for India Women’s team’s series against England, Australia The apex council of the Mumbai Cricket Association has decided that the spectators will be allowed free entry for India women’s team’s upcoming matches against England and Australia at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, from November 28 to January 9 next year. “The MCA president Amol Kale and apex council unanimously passed the decision to encourage support for women’s cricket. Unlocking the gates to free entry not only fills the stadium but also opens the door to a world of empowerment through women’s T20 cricket,” Ajinkya Naik, the secretary of MCA, said.

The squads

India Women’s A: Minnu Mani (captain), Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Shreyanka Patil, G Trisha, Vrinda Dinesh, Gnanananda Divya, Arushi Goel, Disha Kasat, Rashi Kanojiya, Mannat Kashyap, Anusha Bareddy, Monica Patel, Kashavee Gautham, Jintimani Kalita, Prakashika Naik.

England A squad: Charlie Dean (captain), Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Kirstie Gordon, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Rhianna Southby, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong