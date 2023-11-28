IND A vs ENG A T20Is: Future prospects in focus as India A women face England A

Some of the country’s future prospects will be in action when the India women’s A team squares off against England A in a three-match T20 series, beginning on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium.
Led by all-rounder Minnu Mani, it will be an opportunity for the India A players to get into the groove ahead of the three-match T20I series and a one-off Test between the senior teams of the two nations.
Over the last few months, the 24-year-old Mani has enjoyed success with the Indian team and ahead of a busy season, she would be hoping to make it count. The Indian side looks formidable with Assam’s Uma Chetry, Jintimoni Kalita and Karnataka’s Shreyanka Patil, who had a promising run in the WPL earlier this year and also became the first Indian player ever to sign up for the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.
On a surface that could aid the batters, youngsters Kanika Ahuja and G. Trisha would be the ones to watch out for. The Punjab-based Kanika delivered an all-round show - 30 runs and two wickets - in the final of the ACC’s Women’s Emerging Teams Cup and will be hoping to make the most of the opportunity.
The side also consists of off-spinner Mannat Kashyap, who was part of the World Cup-winning U-19 team.
For England A, Charlie Dean will lead a 13-strong side that also feature Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Kirstie Gordon, Freya Kemp, Mady Villiers and Issy Wong, who had an impressive outing in the WPL. The side had a camp in Oman recently, and will be boosted by the presence of Grace Scrivens, who led England to the final of the U-19s World Cup earlier this year.
Free entry for India Women’s team’s series against England, Australia
The squads
India Women’s A: Minnu Mani (captain), Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Shreyanka Patil, G Trisha, Vrinda Dinesh, Gnanananda Divya, Arushi Goel, Disha Kasat, Rashi Kanojiya, Mannat Kashyap, Anusha Bareddy, Monica Patel, Kashavee Gautham, Jintimani Kalita, Prakashika Naik.
England A squad: Charlie Dean (captain), Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Kirstie Gordon, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Rhianna Southby, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong
