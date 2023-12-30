India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI, Head-to-Head Record: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets

Australia completed the second-highest run chase in women’s cricket, chasing down 283 runs, to prevail by six wickets in the 1st ODI on Thursday in Mumbai.

Two days later, India will look to square the series when the two teams meet at the same venue. Here is the head-to-head record between the sides ahead of the 2nd ODI:

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs Played: 51 India Women won: 10 Australia Women won: 41 Last Result: Australia Women won by 6 wickets (Mumbai 2023)

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs in India Played: 22 India Women won: 4 Australia Women won: 18 Last Result: Australia Women won by 6 wickets (Mumbai 2023)

India Women vs Australia Women Highest/Lowest Scores in ODIs IND (Highest score) vs AUS: 282/8 (50); Mumbai 2023 IND (Lowest score) vs AUS: 74 (42); Auckland, 1982 AUS (Highest score) vs IND: 332/7 (50); Vadodra, 2018 AUS (Lowest score) vs IND: 77 (36.4); Chennai, 2004 IND (Highest individual score) vs AUS: Harmanpreet Kaur 171*(115); Derby, 2017 IND (Best bowling figures) vs AUS: Nooshin Al Khadeer 4/41(10); Adelaide, 2006 AUS (Highest individual score) vs IND: Alyssa Healy 133(115); Vadodra, 2018 AUS (Best bowling figures) vs IND: Ellyse Perry 5/19(8.1); Mumbai, 2012

Most Runs in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s Mithali Raj (IND) 37 1123 34.03 89 9/0 Karen Rolton (AUS) 25 934 54.35 107* 7/2 Alex Blackwell (AUS) 28 881 41.95 114 7/2 Lisa Sthalekar (AUS) 26 667 37.05 104* 4/1 Meg Lanning (AUS) 16 645 46.07 128 4/1

Most Wickets in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs