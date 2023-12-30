India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI, Head-to-Head Record: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets

Australia completed the second-highest run chase in women’s cricket, chasing down 283 runs, to prevail by six wickets in the 1st ODI on Thursday in Mumbai.
Two days later, India will look to square the series when the two teams meet at the same venue. Here is the head-to-head record between the sides ahead of the 2nd ODI:
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs
Played: 51
India Women won: 10
Australia Women won: 41
Last Result: Australia Women won by 6 wickets (Mumbai 2023)
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs in India
Played: 22
India Women won: 4
Australia Women won: 18
Last Result: Australia Women won by 6 wickets (Mumbai 2023)
India Women vs Australia Women Highest/Lowest Scores in ODIs
IND (Highest score) vs AUS: 282/8 (50); Mumbai 2023
IND (Lowest score) vs AUS: 74 (42); Auckland, 1982
AUS (Highest score) vs IND: 332/7 (50); Vadodra, 2018
AUS (Lowest score) vs IND: 77 (36.4); Chennai, 2004
IND (Highest individual score) vs AUS: Harmanpreet Kaur 171*(115); Derby, 2017
IND (Best bowling figures) vs AUS: Nooshin Al Khadeer 4/41(10); Adelaide, 2006
AUS (Highest individual score) vs IND: Alyssa Healy 133(115); Vadodra, 2018
AUS (Best bowling figures) vs IND: Ellyse Perry 5/19(8.1); Mumbai, 2012
Most Runs in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|50s/100s
|Mithali Raj (IND)
|37
|1123
|34.03
|89
|9/0
|Karen Rolton (AUS)
|25
|934
|54.35
|107*
|7/2
|Alex Blackwell (AUS)
|28
|881
|41.95
|114
|7/2
|Lisa Sthalekar (AUS)
|26
|667
|37.05
|104*
|4/1
|Meg Lanning (AUS)
|16
|645
|46.07
|128
|4/1
Most Wickets in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|BBI
|Economy
|Lisa Sthalekar (AUS)
|26
|36
|20.19
|4/20
|3.44
|Ellyse Perry (AUS)
|22
|32
|23.90
|5/19
|4.54
|Jhulan Goswami (IND)
|33
|30
|37.36
|3/6
|3.92
|Cathyrn Fitzpatrick (AUS)
|16
|26
|17.15
|5/29
|2.97
|Neetu David (IND)
|15
|21
|22.90
|3/27
|3.62
Latest on Sportstar
- India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI, Head-to-Head Record: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets
- India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W playing XI, fantasy picks, squads
- India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?
- ISL 2023-24 Stats: Krishna joins Diamantakos in Golden Boot race after goal for Odisha FC
- IND vs AUS: Perry’s Wankhede resilience brings back memories of one-legged heroics in 2013 World Cup final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE