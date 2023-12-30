MagazineBuy Print

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI, Head-to-Head Record: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets

IND-W vs AUS-W Head-to-Head: Here is a look at the leading run-scorers and highest wicket-takers in India versus Australia women’s ODI matches.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 07:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jemimah Rodrigues in action during the 1st ODI match.
| Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Jemimah Rodrigues in action during the 1st ODI match. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Australia completed the second-highest run chase in women’s cricket, chasing down 283 runs, to prevail by six wickets in the 1st ODI on Thursday in Mumbai.

Two days later, India will look to square the series when the two teams meet at the same venue. Here is the head-to-head record between the sides ahead of the 2nd ODI:

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs
Played: 51
India Women won: 10
Australia Women won: 41
Last Result: Australia Women won by 6 wickets (Mumbai 2023)
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs in India
Played: 22
India Women won: 4
Australia Women won: 18
Last Result: Australia Women won by 6 wickets (Mumbai 2023)
India Women vs Australia Women Highest/Lowest Scores in ODIs
IND (Highest score) vs AUS: 282/8 (50); Mumbai 2023
IND (Lowest score) vs AUS: 74 (42); Auckland, 1982
AUS (Highest score) vs IND: 332/7 (50); Vadodra, 2018
AUS (Lowest score) vs IND: 77 (36.4); Chennai, 2004
IND (Highest individual score) vs AUS: Harmanpreet Kaur 171*(115); Derby, 2017
IND (Best bowling figures) vs AUS: Nooshin Al Khadeer 4/41(10); Adelaide, 2006
AUS (Highest individual score) vs IND: Alyssa Healy 133(115); Vadodra, 2018
AUS (Best bowling figures) vs IND: Ellyse Perry 5/19(8.1); Mumbai, 2012

Most Runs in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s
Mithali Raj (IND) 37 1123 34.03 89 9/0
Karen Rolton (AUS) 25 934 54.35 107* 7/2
Alex Blackwell (AUS) 28 881 41.95 114 7/2
Lisa Sthalekar (AUS) 26 667 37.05 104* 4/1
Meg Lanning (AUS) 16 645 46.07 128 4/1

Most Wickets in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs

Bowler Matches Wickets Average BBI Economy
Lisa Sthalekar (AUS) 26 36 20.19 4/20 3.44
Ellyse Perry (AUS) 22 32 23.90 5/19 4.54
Jhulan Goswami (IND) 33 30 37.36 3/6 3.92
Cathyrn Fitzpatrick (AUS) 16 26 17.15 5/29 2.97
Neetu David (IND) 15 21 22.90 3/27 3.62

India Women /

Australia Women

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

