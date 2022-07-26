Women's Cricket

Karnataka women’s team bowler Shreyanka picks nine-wicket haul in men’s match

Team Sportstar
26 July, 2022 20:41 IST
Shreyanka Patil picked nine wickets conceding just 24 runs in a men’s corporate match in Bengaluru.

Shreyanka Patil picked nine wickets conceding just 24 runs in a men’s corporate match in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shreyanka Patil will turn 20 on Sunday, and the young off-spinner from Karnataka earned a pleasant birthday gift well in advance as she claimed nine wickets in a corporate fixture in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Shreyanka, who is part of the Karnataka senior women’s team, featured in a men’s corporate match between Indigo Pilots and Rangeela Royals and grabbed nine wickets conceding just 24 runs.

“I know people often don’t take corporate matches seriously, but as women cricketers we hardly get matches as compared to men’s teams. So, whoever calls for a match, I try to make it because that’s how you learn,” Shreyanka said.

“I was the only female cricketer and we were up against a strong side, so when I took the first four wickets, I knew that this is my day and I just focused more and scalped nine wickets,” the youngster said.

She is thankful to her parents and coach Arjun Dev for helping her and going forward, she wishes to cement her place in the Karnataka team and feature in the women’s IPL.

