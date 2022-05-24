Supernovas vs Velocity, WT20 Challenge 2022 LIVE: Dream11 prediction, squads, match streaming info, stats

Supernovas take on Velocity in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Predicted XIs

Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), KP Navgire, Natthakan Chantam, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav, Maya Sonawane

Velocity vs Supernovas Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia Batters: Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma (c), Kiran Navgire All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar (vc) Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Radha Yadav Team Composition: VL 6:5 SNO Credits Left: 0.5

Squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia, Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi. Velocity: Deepti Sharma (C), Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, Kiran Navgire, Kate Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra

