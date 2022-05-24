Women's Cricket Supernovas vs Velocity, WT20 Challenge 2022 LIVE: Dream11 prediction, squads, match streaming info, stats Velocity vs Supernovas: Here's the playing XI, stats and team updates for the WT20C match between Velocity and Supernovas in Pune. Team Sportstar Pune Last Updated: 24 May, 2022 12:16 IST Supernovas will qualify for the final if it beats Velocity at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Team Sportstar Pune Last Updated: 24 May, 2022 12:16 IST Supernovas take on Velocity in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.READ: WT20 Challenge: Supernovas quashes Trailblazers with 49-run win ALSO READ: Women’s T20 Challenge 2022: Deepti Sharma ready for new role Predicted XIsSupernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna SinghVelocity: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), KP Navgire, Natthakan Chantam, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav, Maya SonawaneVelocity vs Supernovas Dream11 predictionWicketkeeper: Yastika BhatiaBatters: Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma (c), Kiran NavgireAll-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar (vc)Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Radha YadavTeam Composition: VL 6:5 SNO Credits Left: 0.5 ALSO READ: Keerthi becomes the first player from Kerala to be picked for Women’s T20 Challenge SquadsSupernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia, Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.Velocity: Deepti Sharma (C), Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, Kiran Navgire, Kate Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra ALSO READ: Women's T20 Challenge: Five players from Senior Women's T20 Trophy who should make the cut WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCHThe Women's T20 Challenge 2022 match between Velocity and Supernovas will be telecast live on the Star Sports network from 3:30pm. You can also follow the game on Disney+ Hotstar.