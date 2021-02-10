Football Videos

Pirlo delighted as Juventus reaches Coppa Italia final

Juventus played out a goalless draw against Inter Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
10 February, 2021 12:15 IST
