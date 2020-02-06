DFB-Pokal: Bayern got a 'wake-up call' against Hoffenheim, says Flick

Hansi Flick felt Bayern Munich received a "wake-up call" during its 4-3 win over Hoffenheim in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

After recovering from an early deficit, Bayern was cruising at 4-1 up at the Allianz Arena, only for Moanes Dabour's late brace to lead to a nervous finish.

Flick said the finish was a warning for Bayern, which hosts RB Leipzig in a top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash on Sunday.

"You can always look at it one way or another," the Bayern coach said.

"I always look at it positively and say that today is a wake-up call. It was almost the same in the second half in Mainz.

"We weren't in the game that much anymore and shifted down a gear. I don't know if that was also the reason today.

"I don't want to diminish Hoffenheim's performance there. They did well in the second half."

Jerome Boateng and Benjamin Hubner scored own goals in the opening 12 minutes, but Robert Lewandowski's brace after a Thomas Muller strike had Bayern cruising.

Joshua Kimmich said Bayern missed a chance to send a message, instead getting a reminder it needed to perform for 90 minutes.

"The team and the coaches talked at half-time. It would have been a signal if we had won 4-1 or 5-1 today. It would have been possible today," he said.

"On the other hand, the game today also shows us that if we don't play at our limit, a game can tip quickly. We have to stay concentrated against every opponent for 90 minutes.

"That's why it's maybe quite good, especially before the Leipzig game, that we realise that it's not going to work by itself.

"We have to bring hard work to the pitch to be successful."