'You did us proud': London mural celebrates England team

A mural commissioned by London's City Hall celebrates England's football team, who reached the finals of the Euro 2020 championship, showing Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling next to the slogan 'You did us proud'.



One of the artists who createEUd the piece, street artist 'Mr Meana' of the MurWalls collective, says the work highlights 'the importance of getting racism out of football' in the wake of racist comments about the team online.