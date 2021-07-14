Football Videos 'You did us proud': London mural celebrates England team The mural has been commissioned by London's City Hall and hopes to highlight the importance of getting racism out of football. AFP 14 July, 2021 13:25 IST AFP 14 July, 2021 13:25 IST A mural commissioned by London's City Hall celebrates England's football team, who reached the finals of the Euro 2020 championship, showing Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling next to the slogan 'You did us proud'. One of the artists who createEUd the piece, street artist 'Mr Meana' of the MurWalls collective, says the work highlights 'the importance of getting racism out of football' in the wake of racist comments about the team online. 'You did us proud': London mural celebrates England team Watch: Gareth Southgate calls racist abuse of England players 'unforgivable' Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity Watch - Guardiola: We just couldn't score a goal, congratulations to Chelsea Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Champions League final: It's all about Guardiola vs Tuchel Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero Watch: Europa League final - What's at stake for Solskjaer and Emery? Manchester City wins Premier League - one-shot reveal UK Govt offers to host Champions League final after new Turkey travel curbs Jose Mourinho's Tottenham timeline- a look back at the Special One's time with the Spurs Conte admits growing pressure as Inter close in on Serie A title Highlights: Bayern Munich 2-3 PSG - Les Parisiens begin their revenge