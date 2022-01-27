Football Videos Infantino's biennial World Cup- African migrants comment draws criticism FIFA president Gianni Infantino seemed to establish a link on Wednesday between his plan for a World Cup every two years and the tragedy of migrants in the Mediterranean. AFP 27 January, 2022 13:52 IST AFP 27 January, 2022 13:52 IST FIFA president Gianni Infantino seemed to establish a link on Wednesday between his plan for a World Cup every two years and the tragedy of migrants in the Mediterranean who must be "given hope", before saying his remarks had been misinterpreted. The head of world football told the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg that the sport is currently going "in a direction where a few have everything and the vast majority have nothing". Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede Dennerby hopes for improved performance from India vs Chinese Taipei in Women's Asian Cup Odisha FC beats NorthEast United 2-0 as ISL grapples with COVID-19 Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Robert Lewandowski: Football a team sport; if team plays well, my job is easier Ronaldo: It's always emotional to wear the Portugal jersey Africa Cup of Nations poses challenges for host Cameroon SCEB draw takes Mumbai City to ISL table top, but fourth game without a win in the ISL Luna stars for KBFC in 2-2 draw vs Goa, Chennaiyin pips Jamshedpur Bengaluru FC pips Chennaiyin FC in year-ender Southern Derby - ISL match review Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan beats FC Goa Ogbeche misses hat-trick but Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha 6-1