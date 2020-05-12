Football Videos

Top five goalkeepers who have scored most goals

Over the years goalkeepers have shown they can score goals, not only scoring from goal-kicks, but also having converted spot-kicks and free-kicks.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 12 May, 2020 18:04 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 12 May, 2020 18:04 IST

 

Top five goalkeepers who have scored most goals
Sergio Ramos.
Football a welcome distraction in tough times: Ramos
Born this day: Real Madrid's Marcelo turns 32
Fergie had fear factor at Manchester United - Giggs
 More Videos
Sarina Wiegman
Postponed Women’s Euro 2021 deserves own stage - Wiegman
Sarina Wiegman
Wiegman backs USA women’s equal pay fight
Bundesliga returns: Can Dortmund end its title drought?
Mauricio Pochettino
Pochettino could manage any club in the world: Poyet
Jan Oblak during during a training session.
Atletico Madrid players return to training
Players recovering from injury a positive to coronavirus football break - Kohfeldt
Schalke players participation is voluntary if there is risk - Schneider
Ronaldinho changed Barca's fortunes around - Marquez
 Related