Football Videos Dalima Chhibber: Bubble life may force you to fixate on insecurities Indian football player Dalima Chhibber opens up about the downside of bubble life on a footballer's mental health - from not being able to take a break to fixating on insecurities in one's game. 24 December, 2021 Video courtesy: AIFF Thomas Dennerby and the Indian Women's Team is hard at work in Kochi, Kerala, where they are training for the AFC Women's Asian Cup that will take place in Mumbai and Pune, next month.