Odisha FC trumps SC East Bengal in 10-goal thriller - ISL 2021-22 Match review

Odisha FC scored six and conceded four against East Bengal in Match 13 of the Indian Super League fixture that saw 10 goals in a great contest of attacking football, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.

01 December, 2021 19:23 IST
