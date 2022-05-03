Football Videos Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semifinal leg 2: Two goals too many for Emery's boys? Champions League semifinal leg 2 preview: Liverpool has already secured a two-goal lead in the first leg and will look to build on the same as it eyes its third final in five years. Neeladri Bhattacharjee 03 May, 2022 20:15 IST Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semifinal leg 2: Two goals too many for Emery's boys? Neeladri Bhattacharjee 03 May, 2022 20:15 IST Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semifinal leg 2: Two goals too many for Emery's boys? Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal - Klopp Liverpool vs Villarreal, Jurgen Klopp vs Unai Emery - Exciting Champions League clash awaits Anfield Champions League preview: Real Madrid's English rivalry - takes on City in semifinal first leg Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Villarreal's Etienne Capoue: We're up against the best in the competition Erik Ten Hag's to-do list at Manchester United - what should be on the Dutchman's agenda? Rangnick: Liverpool has 25 Formula One racing cars in their squad Kolkata football's bar pujo - what this Bengali football tradition is all about | Poila Baisakh Northern Ireland manager's sexist remark: Women more emotional than men, prone to conceding goals quickly Matildas footballer Aivi Luik shaves her head on the pitch From Italy to Ibrahimovic - Nations and players who will miss the FIFA World Cup 2022 Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC