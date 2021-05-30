Football Videos Watch - Guardiola: We just couldn't score a goal, congratulations to Chelsea Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said its season remained an exceptional one despite the campaign ending in disappointment with a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in Saturday's Champions League final. AFP PORTO (PORTUGAL) 30 May, 2021 06:27 IST AFP PORTO (PORTUGAL) 30 May, 2021 06:27 IST Watch - Guardiola: We just couldn't score a goal, congratulations to Chelsea Champions League final: It's all about Guardiola vs Tuchel Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero Watch: Europa League final - What's at stake for Solskjaer and Emery? More Videos Manchester City wins Premier League - one-shot reveal UK Govt offers to host Champions League final after new Turkey travel curbs Jose Mourinho's Tottenham timeline- a look back at the Special One's time with the Spurs Conte admits growing pressure as Inter close in on Serie A title Highlights: Bayern Munich 2-3 PSG - Les Parisiens begin their revenge Tuchel hails Chelsea’s Mount-inspired reaction against Porto Flick disappointed with wasteful Bayern against PSG Porto vs Chelsea - Quarter-final Preview