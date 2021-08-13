Hyderabad teenager Adarsh earns CD Olímpic de Xàtiva ticket

Eighteen-year-old N. Adarsh decided to chart a different course to realise his dream of donning the Indian Super League jersey.

The gifted footballer from Hyderabad, who has been training in Germany and UK for two years, moved one step closer as he is selected to represent Club Deportivo Olímpic de Xàtiva in the Spanish League this season.

“I will be joining the Spanish Club next week and train with the team till October before the season begins and ends in June 2022,” Adarsh, who was earlier dabbling in many sports including swimming, cricket and tennis, told Sportstar.

The striker, who represented Fateh Hyderabad FC in the I-League (under-15), wants to improve his skills at Xativa.

Adarsh was pushed to football by his first coach Altamash, Anand and Faiz who felt the boy had the spark to make it big in football. He joined the Arsenal Soccer School when he was in the sixth standard at Oakridge International School.

Since Adarsh had the liberty to train abroad, he has been making steady progress to evolve into a complete footballer.

How the selection happened

Adarsh bagged the Spanish deal three years ago. “There were selections in Bengaluru in 2018, attended by about 150 players, and I got the nod when the Spanish coach Oscar Ruberio was impressed with me,” he said.

“The big challenge lies ahead. I need to book a place in the squad by trying my best to keep improving my skills. A lot depends on how well you perform and live up to the expectations during the three-month training phase in Spain.

“Honestly, if I perform well at Xativa, that would not only get me the kind of recognition but also provide the right platform in India,” signed off a confident Adarsh, who adores the English footballer Harry Kane.