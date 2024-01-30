MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2024: Senegal’s Diatta labels African football body ‘corrupt’ after defeat to Ivory Coast

“You have killed us. You are corrupt. Keep your African Cup,” Monaco winger Diatta said to CAF staff in an outburst overheard by reporters on leaving the stadium in Ivorian capital Yamoussoukro.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 16:08 IST , Yamoussoukro - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Senegal’s midfielder #15 Krepin Diatta (L) fights for the ball with Ivory Coast’s forward #15 Max-Alain Gradel during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Senegal and Ivory Coast
Senegal's midfielder #15 Krepin Diatta (L) fights for the ball with Ivory Coast's forward #15 Max-Alain Gradel during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Senegal and Ivory Coast | Photo Credit: AFP
Senegal’s midfielder #15 Krepin Diatta (L) fights for the ball with Ivory Coast’s forward #15 Max-Alain Gradel during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Senegal and Ivory Coast | Photo Credit: AFP

Senegal winger Krepin Diatta may face disciplinary action after accusing the Confederation of African Football (CAF) of being “corrupt” following the reigning champions’ exit from the Africa Cup of Nations on penalties to host Ivory Coast on Monday.

“You have killed us. You are corrupt. Keep your African Cup,” Monaco winger Diatta said to CAF staff in an outburst overheard by reporters on leaving the stadium in Ivorian capital Yamoussoukro.

Ivory Coast won the last-16 tie 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, as Senegal continued a remarkable run which has seen no reigning champion win an AFCON knockout tie since Egypt claimed a third consecutive title in 2010.

Diatta was angry that Senegal was not awarded a penalty early in the second half when Ismaila Sarr went down in a tangle of legs in the Ivory Coast box with defender Odilon Kossounou.

Senegal was leading 1-0 at the time after Habib Diallo’s early goal, but Gabonese referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho did not point to the spot and did not come across to the pitch-side monitor to review the footage.

Ivory Coast, which was unhappy that Senegal star Sadio Mane escaped with a yellow card for a dangerous early challenge on Ibrahim Sangare, went on to equalise late in normal time with a spot-kick of its own which was given after a VAR check.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“You go to the VAR to give them a penalty, while our guy (Sarr) picks up the ball 40 metres from goal, goes on a run into the box and you don’t want to go to the VAR?

“I’m sorry but that is going too far. I am really sorry but they have killed our competition,” Diatta added.

Ivory Coast will play a quarterfinal on Saturday in Bouake against Mali or Burkina Faso, who meet in the last 16 later on Tuesday.

