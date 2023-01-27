Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup

Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, was knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup by Al Ittihad on Thursday as it suffered a 3-1 defeat in the semifinal in Riyadh.

In his only second game since leaving Manchester United, Ronaldo struggled to score against Al Ittihad. The 37-year-old star missed a golden chance to equalise after Romarinho put Al Ittihad ahead.

Ronaldo got a few more chances to score but could not convert as the Al Ittihad defence kept him in check.

Al Ittihad increased the lead from a goal by Abderrazak Hamdallah, while Anderson Talisca reduced the margin in the 67th minute. Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti added the third three minutes into stoppage time.

Al Nassr next travel to Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on February 3.