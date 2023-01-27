Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup

In his only second game since leaving Manchester United, Ronaldo struggled to score against Al Ittihad. The 37-year-old star missed a golden chance to equalise after Romarinho put Al Ittihad ahead.

Team Sportstar
27 January, 2023 08:19 IST
Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Al Ittihad player Hamdan Al Shammari during the Saudi Super Cup semifinal at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 26, 2023. 

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Al Ittihad player Hamdan Al Shammari during the Saudi Super Cup semifinal at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 26, 2023.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, was knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup by Al Ittihad on Thursday as it suffered a 3-1 defeat in the semifinal in Riyadh.

Ronaldo got a few more chances to score but could not convert as the Al Ittihad defence kept him in check.

Al Ittihad increased the lead from a goal by Abderrazak Hamdallah, while Anderson Talisca reduced the margin in the 67th minute. Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti added the third three minutes into stoppage time.

Al Nassr next travel to Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on February 3.

