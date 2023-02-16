Football

Conte to miss Tottenham’s clash with West Ham for health reasons

Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini will again take over responsibility for the first team. Tottenham is fifth in the Premier League.

Reuters
LONDON 16 February, 2023 17:28 IST
LONDON 16 February, 2023 17:28 IST
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini will again take over responsibility for the first team. Tottenham is fifth in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte will miss his side’s Premier League home clash against West Ham United on Sunday as he continues to recover from gallbladder surgery.

Conte has remained in Italy following Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat by AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday (Wednesday), Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to further and fully recover from his recent gallbladder surgery,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the club wishes him well.”

Also Read
Spanish prosecutors probe Barcelona’s payments to former refereeing official

The 53-year-old missed Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Manchester City 11 days ago after undergoing surgery but had returned to the dugout for last weekend’s Premier League fixture against Leicester City, in which the side was hammered 4-1.

Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini will again take over responsibility for the first team. Tottenham is fifth in the Premier League.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us