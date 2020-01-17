Football Football Ashley Young arrives in Milan ahead of Inter medical Ashley Young has arrived in Milan to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed transfer to Serie A club Inter from Manchester United. Joe Wright 17 January, 2020 18:04 IST Ashley Young spent eight and a half years at Manchester United, winning four major trophies, including the 2012-13 Premier League title. - Getty Images Joe Wright 17 January, 2020 18:04 IST Ashley Young has arrived in Milan to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move to Inter from Manchester United.An initial fee of £1.3m (€1.5m) was agreed on Thursday between the two clubs for the 34-year-old. Young, who has been replaced as United club captain by Harry Maguire, is expected to finalise his transfer on Friday.The former Aston Villa star has spent eight and a half years at United, winning four major trophies, including the 2012-13 Premier League title.RELATED| Inter agrees fee with Manchester United for YoungThe England international made 41 appearances in all competitions in 2018-19 but has been used sparingly by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.Young has played in 12 league games, three Europa League matches and three times in domestic cup competition.A full-back for much of the past three seasons, his opportunities for regular first-team football have been limited by the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the emergence of Brandon Williams as competition for left-back Luke Shaw.Young will join former United team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez under Antonio Conte at Inter, which is two points behind Juventus in the Serie A table and bidding for its first domestic title since 2010. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos