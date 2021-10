Ballon d'Or: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar top list of nominees

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr, were among the 30 players shortlisted for this year's Ballon d'Or released by France Football on Friday.

In the Women's Ballon d'Or, a total of 20 players have been nominated including England stars Fran Kirby and Ellen White and Women's Super League players Magdalena Eriksson, Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder and Jessie Fleming.