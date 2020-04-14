Balotelli talks up potential Napoli move

Brescia forward Mario Balotelli revealed he would love to play for Serie A side Napoli. The Italian striker joined hometown club Brescia in August last year, but was linked with a move to Napoli.

The former AC Milan, Inter and Liverpool forward said he tried to join Napoli and suggested he would still like a move to the Stadio San Paolo.

"I tried it [to join Napoli]," Balotelli told Fabio Cannavaro during an Instagram Live chat on Monday. "I would have a great time in Naples. I would make my daughter head ultra. She supports Napoli.

"I sing to her, 'Brescia, Brescia', but she continues to support Napoli. She was very happy when I took her to the San Paolo, she was hypnotised.

"It is always a good emotion to enter San Paolo, although in my opinion the most beautiful stadium is San Siro."

Balotelli had scored five goals in 19 Serie A games this season when the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A 36-time Italy international, Balotelli, 29, last played for the national team in 2018 and said while he wanted a return, he respected coach Roberto Mancini.

"I have a special relationship with him," he said. "I am happy if you feel you don't have to call me up for the national team because I know that if you were to call me up, you wouldn't do it to make me sit on the bench.

"It is right that you call who deserves it the most. The day I deserve it, I will be there and play."