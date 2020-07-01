Football Football Bundesliga eyes September 18 start for next season The German Football League is looking to start the next Bundesliga season on September 18, keeping in mind the season has to end before the European Championship scheduled for June 11, 2021. AP FRANKFURT 01 July, 2020 23:06 IST Bundesliga is eyeing a September 18 start for its 2020-21 season. - Getty Images AP FRANKFURT 01 July, 2020 23:06 IST Germany is eyeing September 18 as the start date for the next Bundesliga season. The German Football League, which oversees the top two men’s divisions, said on Wednesday that it has to find a schedule that adapts to UEFA staging the remainder of this season’s Champions League and Europa League as mini-tournaments in August. RELATED| How Germany completed the Bundesliga season amid a pandemicThe 2020-21 season has to end in time for the European Championship, which was pushed back a year amid the coronavirus pandemic and will start June 11, 2021. The league said it’s now asking clubs for feedback. One point of discussion is whether to have a shorter winter break or more mid-week games, the possible number of which is limited by the league’s TV contracts. RELATED| German football to have two summer transfer windows due to coronavirusBayern Munich secured its eighth straight Bundesliga title last month, after the German league restarted amid the pandemic in May and ended Saturday. The second division could start its 2020-21 season on August 28, the league said.Every Bundesliga game since the restart was played without fans. Clubs are keen for at least some fans to return to the stadiums in the new season, but there was no word on that from the league yet. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos