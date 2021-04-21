Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bayern Munich opens 10-point lead, Schalke relegated Bayern beats Bayer Leverkusen 1-0; Leipzig suffers shock defeat to Cologne. AP BERLIN 21 April, 2021 11:17 IST Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting celebrates after scoring his side’s goal. - AP AP BERLIN 21 April, 2021 11:17 IST Schalke was finally relegated from the Bundesliga after a dismal season with a 1-0 loss at relegation rival Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday.MATCH CENTREIt was Schalke’s 21st defeat in 30 games and the quickest of its four demotions with four games still to play. The Gelsenkirchen-based club had been playing in the Bundesliga continuously since earning promotion in 1991.Fabian Klos’ 50th-minute goal was enough for the home side to boost its own chances of survival. It could have been worse for the visitor.Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann saved a penalty from Klos, who was offside when he swept in the rebound. Schalke also finished with 10 men after Malick Thiaw was sent off with his second yellow card in the 71st. But Schalke is last with 13 points from 30 games and cannot gain enough points to survive even if it were to somehow win its last four games. Schalke has just two wins all season.ALSO READ - Bayern rejects Super LeagueBayern Munich capitalised on second-place Leipzig’s shock 2-1 loss at Cologne by moving 10 points clear at the top with a 2-0 win at home over Bayer Leverkusen.Also, Eintracht Frankfurt consolidated fourth place and the last spot for Champions League qualification with a 2-0 win over Augsburg.ALL RESULTS1. FC Koln 2-1 RB Leipzig2. DSC Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 FC Schalke 043. Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 FC Augsburg4. Bayern Munich 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.