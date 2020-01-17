Bosz earns new Leverkusen deal and Voller praise

Peter Bosz is staying with Bayer Leverkusen for another two years after earning glowing praise from Rudi Voller.

The former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund head coach is 13 months into his reign at the BayArena, and earned swift acclaim last season by leading Leverkusen from mid-table to a Champions League place.

This term it sits sixth, just two points behind fourth-placed Dortmund.

Bosz is the coach Leverkusen believe will continue to deliver progress, prompting it to announce a new two-year deal for the head coach on Friday.

A statement on the club's website said: "Bayer 04 Leverkusen are keeping faith with head coach Peter Bosz and his fellow coaches. The Bundesliga club and the Dutchman extended the employment contract, which was due to expire at the end of the current season, until June 30, 2022."

Voller, the former Germany striker and head coach who is now Leverkusen's managing director of sport, praised Bosz's work.

He said 56-year-old Bosz had shown himself to be "a coach whose thumb print is evident in every training session and every game".

Voller added: "He has the crucial ability to continually develop a team.

"Peter's approach to the game fits in perfectly with us as Bayer 04 have played aggressive and high-tempo football with joy for many years.

"Both sides are happy that our partnership will continue after the end of this season. This mutual desire was evident early on. Now was the right time to make it happen."

Bosz welcomed confirmation of his new contract, saying: "We're working hard every day to create the conditions to win titles and look forward to continuing to make progress with Bayer 04."

The Bundesliga returns from its mid-season break this weekend, with Leverkusen away at Paderborn on Sunday.