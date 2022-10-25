UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs Salzburg, Sevilla vs Copenhagen; When and where to watch, live streaming info

PREVIEW

Back-to-back wins over AC Milan have lifted Chelsea from the bottom of Group E to the top. The two-time champion still has work to do to qualify, though.

Just three points separate the four teams in the group as Chelsea heads to second-place Salzburg on Tuesday and Milan travels to Dinamo Zagreb. The loser of the game in Zagreb will likely be knocked out of contention.

If it’s a draw, the winner of the Salzburg-Chelsea game will advance. Salzburg is looking to advance to the round of 16 for the second straight year, whereas Chelsea hasn’t failed to advance from the group stage since the 2012-13 season — when it was the defending champion.

Even if Chelsea loses in Austria, the team will get another chance to qualify when Dinamo visits Stamford Bridge in the final round.

Sevilla, on the other hand, hosts FC Copenhagen on Tuesday on the brink of being eliminated from the competition. The Spanish side also stands a chance of finishing third, and missing out on a Europa League spot.

Sevilla’s form in Champions League mirrors its domestic performance, where the side is languishing at 15th.

When to watch Chelsea vs Salzburg and Sevilla vs Copenhagen?

Both these games are scheduled to kickoff at 10:15 PM IST on October 25.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Salzburg and Sevilla vs Copenhagen on TV?

All matches of the UEFA Champions League can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN 3 SD and HD.

Where can I live stream Chelsea vs Salzburg and Sevilla vs Copenhagen?

Both these games will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.