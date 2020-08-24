Herrera: Champions League final without fans was horrible

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera did not mince his words when describing playing in Sunday's Champions League final without supporters and urged people around the world to be responsible so fans can return to stadiums as soon as possible.

Bayern beat PSG 1-0 in an empty Estadio da Luz to end a European season defined by the new coronavirus pandemic, which caused all major leagues to be either suspended altogether or postponed and then completed without spectators.

As organisers hailed the success of the Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament in Portugal and its Europa League equivalent in Germany, Herrera bluntly emphasised the need for spectators to return to matches.

“It's shit, horrible, horrible, for me fans are the key in this sport, the most important thing in football,” Herrera told Nordic network Viaplay after the final.

The Spaniard recognised the commercial and entertainment benefits of the competition going ahead but said organisers needed to be aware of how important fans were to the spectacle.

“I hope all the people making statements realise that football is for fans and without them we are nothing,” he added.

“Of course, this business had to continue because it's a big business. Even for people who were suffering it's been a good escape for them to watch games, to watch football.

“But let's try to be responsible everyone, let's try to finish this situation the best way possible first of all for the safety of everyone but second because we love football with fans.”