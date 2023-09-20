The UEFA Champions League this season will start with multiple high-voltage fixtures, which include Parus Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Manchester United.

Man United will be in action in one of those games against the European Champion in 2019-20, Bayern Munich in its first group-stage match at the Allianz Arena on September 20.

Bayern, which won the Bundesliga title under Thomas Tuchel on the final matchday of the German league, will enter the match as the favourite, having beaten the Red Devils every time the two met in the last 13 years (in competitive fixtures).

Before the Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Sportstar has a look at the head-to-head record between the two.

Form Guide:

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, has just one loss in its last five matches and comes into the game after a draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich form: L W W W D

Last five matches of Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Monchengladbach 1-2 Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 3-1 FC Augsburg Werder Bremen 0-4 Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 0-3 RB Leipzig

Manchester United comes into the match after losses to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the last five matches and sits 13th after its loss against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Man United form: W L W L L

Last five matches of Manchester United: Manchester United 1-3 Brighton and Hove Albion Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United Manchester United 3-2 Nottingham Forest Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bayern Munich vs Man United head-to-head record:

Played: 12 | Bayern Munich: 6 | Manchester United: 4 | Draws: 2

Goals: Bayern Munich: 17, Manchester United: 13

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, last five matches: